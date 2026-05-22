Dashcam video shows Twin Cities officer arrest southern Minnesota officer in suspected DWI crash

Dashcam video from a Twin Cities police department shows one of its officers arresting a southern Minnesota officer accused of crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the arrest occurred around midnight Thursday near West 94th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

The suspect, identified by Hodges as part-time Chatfield Police Department officer Kenneth Galen, had just finished an off-duty job at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights and was in full uniform.

Kenneth Galen Bloomington Police/Hennepin Co. Jail

Hodges alleges Galen had a blood-alcohol level of 0.28, which is more than three times the legal limit.

"This is really unfortunate, and again, this scene here is something that, thank God, we don't see all the time," Hodges said. "But make no mistake about it, I don't care who you are. You come to our city, you break the law, we're going to lock you up. I'm just glad that no member of the public was hurt here, and it's really unfortunate the position that our officers were put in here."

Chatfield is about 20 miles southeast of Rochester.