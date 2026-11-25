An 18-year-old-man is in the Hennepin County Jail Wednesday in connection to a shootout last month that injured one person and sent more than 100 bullets flying through a Bloomington, Minnesota, neighborhood.

Neighbors off Harriet Avenue South told WCCO gunfire hit parked cars, trash cans and even a bedroom window on the night of Oct. 6.

The aftermath of the shooting on Oct. 6, 2026, in Bloomington, Minnesota. WCCO

On Wednesday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced his officers took the suspect into custody, adding he had two handguns with him, as well as a prisoner Halloween costume.

"He had the time to go purchase his own orange jumpsuit. I am not making this up," Hodges said in a Wednesday news conference.

Hodges said the man is expected to face multiple criminal charges, including second-degree attempted murder, possession of a machine gun and first-degree damage to property.

Police Chief Booker Hodges and a photo of the prisoner Halloween costume the suspect had in his possession during his arrest on Nov. 25, 2026, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Bloomington Police

Hodges says the investigation is taking longer because the community is not cooperating.

This shooting was one of several that law-enforcement linked to Somali gangs. More than 40 agencies have since agreed to a joint plan to investigate them.