Bloomington firefighters rescue "many" apartment residents from balconies amid blaze, officials say

Firefighters in Bloomington, Minnesota, rescued "many" residents from their apartment unit balconies amid a blaze Monday morning.

The Bloomington Fire Department announced the fire around 8:45 a.m. at a building off Grand Avenue South and West 97th ½ Street, just northeast of the business-heavy intersection of Lyndale Avenue South and West 98th Street.

WCCO

Fire Chief Ulie Seal tells WCCO his crews arrived to find lots of smoke pouring from the building. They were able to get the fire under control within two hours, confining it to the complex's third floor and parts of the attic.

Officials say there are no reported injuries, and crews are "in the process of evaluating if the building can be reoccupied."

This story will be updated.