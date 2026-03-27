Bloomington man, 24, charged with criminal sexual conduct; police seek victims

A Bloomington, Minnesota, man accused of giving a 15-year-old girl alcohol and having sex with her after meeting her on Snapchat is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, court records filed Wednesday said.

The girl reported a sexual assault to police in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Jan. 29, according to the criminal complaint. She said she had been having sex with a man she knew as Richi, later identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi Aideed. He initially told her he was 17 years old and claimed he was 19 when they met in person for the first time, court documents said. He allegedly also told her not to tell anyone about their relationship.

According to the complaint, the girl told law enforcement Aideed gave her alcohol at his Bloomington apartment during the evening Jan. 24 and that they had sex. She said that, at one point, she was "very drunk" and "falling all over the place."

Aideed helped the girl get dressed before they went to a store because she "had a hickey on her neck and needed concealer," court documents said. On the way to the store, she told Aideed she needed to go to the bathroom, so they stopped at a gas station, according to the complaint. He told her to keep her hood up when she went in.

Court documents said Aideed went into the gas station with his hood up and wearing a mask.

Police later obtained surveillance video from the gas station, which showed the girl as well as an individual wearing a jacket with their hood up and a disposable mask entering the store, according to the complaint.

The video also showed a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to be a Toyota Corolla, the same kind of vehicle that's registered to Aideed, court documents said.

According to the complaint, the girl told police she and Aideed had sex "multiple times" whenever they hung out. She described his apartment to law enforcement and provided a sketch of the unit to them.

Court documents said law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Aideed's Snapchat account. Officers found several pictures of "young-looking females," some of which "appeared" to be under 18 years old. They also found several pictures with a background that matched the girl's description of his apartment.

Aideed messaged a nude photo of himself to the girl through Snapchat on Jan. 18, according to the complaint. Police obtained and executed a search warrant at his apartment on Tuesday, at which time he was arrested.

If convicted, Aideed faced up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $65,000.

The Bloomington Police Department said there may be more victims who have been impacted by Aideed. Chief Booker T. Hodges said anyone who has "dealt with" Aideed, who also goes by the name Riyo, is asked to call local law enforcement at 952-563-4900.

Sexual Assault Resources

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