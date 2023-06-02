Watch CBS News
Local News

Bloomington homeowner wakes up to 20-pound snapping turtle on front porch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 2, 2023 01:31

BLOOMINGTON, Minn -- Homeowner Bruce McFadzean awoke Friday morning not to any packages on his front porch, but to something entirely different: A roughly 20-pound snapping turtle.

RELATED: Meet Como Zoo's new snow leopard cub

The turtle appeared content to sit on the welcome mat and reluctant to move, leading McFadzean to call the police.

image001.png
The homeowner says the responding officer was extremely professional. Bruce McFadzean

An officer from the Bloomington Police Department arrived and escorted the turtle off of the property. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.