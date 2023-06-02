Bloomington homeowner wakes up to 20-pound snapping turtle on front porch

BLOOMINGTON, Minn -- Homeowner Bruce McFadzean awoke Friday morning not to any packages on his front porch, but to something entirely different: A roughly 20-pound snapping turtle.

The turtle appeared content to sit on the welcome mat and reluctant to move, leading McFadzean to call the police.

The homeowner says the responding officer was extremely professional. Bruce McFadzean

An officer from the Bloomington Police Department arrived and escorted the turtle off of the property.