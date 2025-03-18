Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Snowstorm could bring blizzard to parts of Minnesota Wednesday. Here's a look at potential snowfall totals.

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames,
Cole Premo
Digital Producer
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 18, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 18, 2025 02:38

The next spring snowstorm is heading to Minnesota and is expected to bring blizzard conditions to parts of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Due to potential impacts from the storm, including whiteout conditions and dangerous roads, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday.

While the forecast continues to evolve due to the path of the storm, some areas could get close to a foot of snow, especially areas in the southeast.

So, keeping in mind these numbers may change over the coming hours, here's a look at how much snowfall your area could get.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALS

This snow system is expected to impact mostly parts of central Minnesota and southern Minnesota.

The area that may get the most snow is southeastern Minnesota. Faribault, Albert Lea and Fairmont could all get anywhere from 4 to 9 inches of snow. 

The Twin Cities area is very much in flux due to the storm path. Three to 5 inches is the most probable as of 11 a.m., but if the storm shifts slightly, the area could get 4 to 8 inches. 

Areas to the north and northwest of the Twin Cities will see decreasing snowfall totals. 

After the storm clears out, we're in for quiet weather to finish the week. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s.

Another storm system could bring accumulating rain and snow over the weekend, but exact details remain uncertain. 

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.