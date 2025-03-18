Snowstorm could bring blizzard to parts of Minnesota Wednesday. Here's a look at potential snowfall totals.

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 18, 2025

The next spring snowstorm is heading to Minnesota and is expected to bring blizzard conditions to parts of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Due to potential impacts from the storm, including whiteout conditions and dangerous roads, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday.

While the forecast continues to evolve due to the path of the storm, some areas could get close to a foot of snow, especially areas in the southeast.

So, keeping in mind these numbers may change over the coming hours, here's a look at how much snowfall your area could get.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALS

This snow system is expected to impact mostly parts of central Minnesota and southern Minnesota.

The area that may get the most snow is southeastern Minnesota. Faribault, Albert Lea and Fairmont could all get anywhere from 4 to 9 inches of snow.

The Twin Cities area is very much in flux due to the storm path. Three to 5 inches is the most probable as of 11 a.m., but if the storm shifts slightly, the area could get 4 to 8 inches.

Areas to the north and northwest of the Twin Cities will see decreasing snowfall totals.

March has been blizzard heavy so far... our next system is set to move into the area late tonight, leading to significant travel impacts Wednesday. The band of heaviest snow is expected across S MN into W WI, with a razor sharp gradient along the northwest edge. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nOxQjzOc4I — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 18, 2025

After the storm clears out, we're in for quiet weather to finish the week. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s.

Another storm system could bring accumulating rain and snow over the weekend, but exact details remain uncertain.