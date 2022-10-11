Blink-182 announces global tour date at Xcel Energy Center

Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco concert at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Multi-platinum band blink-182 is coming to St. Paul next year as part of their biggest tour ever. The band will play at the Xcel Energy Center on May 4.

The global tour is the first time band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will reunite for a concert in nearly 10 years. The tour includes stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Since they began preforming together nearly thirty years ago, blink-182 has sold over fifty-million albums worldwide.

The band will also drop their new single "Edging'' on Friday, marking the first time in a decade that all three musicians have been in the studio together.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at blink182.com.