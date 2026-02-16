Blake girls hockey team going back to state tournament after 9-year absence

In overtime, in the section final against Holy Angels, Blake sophomore Ella Anderson delivered the game-winning goal.

"It felt unreal," Anderson said. "It was crazy. I didn't even think it went in at first and then I saw the crowd go wild. I just remember getting dogpiled and it was all really exciting."

It was Blake's first section championship in nine years.

"Everyone's ecstatic that we made it and I'm really happy I get to experience this," said senior forward Makenzie Williams.

The Bears program went to five straight state title games from 2013 to 2017, but had not been back to the tournament since. A lot happened in that time. A move up to AA, then the low point back in single-A two seasons ago, finishing with a 5-20 record.

"Yeah, we had a little bit of a drought, but we had people that wanted to be here, that wanted to stay and believed in what we were doing," said head coach Kristi King. "I'm super proud of them because they've proven it doesn't matter if we won five games two years ago, we're back at the state tournament."

The squad is taking aim at an eighth state title. It's unfamiliar territory for team members.

"Reminding them this is game 28," said King. "The lights are a little brighter. But you're putting on the skates the same way."

"Hundreds of girls teams here that want to make it to this place and we're lucky to be one of them," said Williams. "When we step on the rink, it'll feel like a dream."