Twin Cities teen discharged from Mayo Clinic with new heart after 246-day-long stay

Twin Cities teen gets second chance at life thanks to organ donor

A Blaine, Minnesota, boy is home after 246 days in the hospital with a new heart thanks to a donor.

"Getting a heart is not an easy journey, I'd say. And it's not a quick journey," Konner Repp said.

In January, WCCO told you about Konner and his brother, who were both born with heart defects. The Spring Lake Park High School junior was born with hypoplastic right heart, a rare syndrome where part of the heart doesn't form completely. It led to three open-heart and over seven heart catheterization surgeries.

"I don't even know where to start," said Jennifer Repp, his mother.

After a recent decline, the 16-year-old went into the hospital on Jan. 6, 202,5 ultimately needing a new one. But with months and weeks of waiting for a match, June 24 brought a ray of hope.

"We are blessed beyond belief that Konner has a beautiful new heart beating thanks to a beautiful donor," said Jennifer Repp.

Konner Repp was discharged from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, coming home to the sights and sounds of a community that supported him all along.

"They were all fighting with me during the whole thing," Konner Repp said.

Soon, he will get back to being the high schooler he is, after a good night's sleep, of course.

An online fundraiser for Konner Repp has raised over $26,000. His mom says it's still a long road ahead.

No information on the heart donor has been provided.