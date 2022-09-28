Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.

According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall.

Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited.

Carjacking September 24, 2022 On September 24, 2022, at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall, Blaine Police responded to an armed carjacking. The suspect shot at a 60 year old father who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Detective Orin Christensen is looking for help identifying the male in the hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Any information can be shared via email, ochristensen@blainemn.gov, 763-717-2665 or through crime stoppers. If your tip is submitted through Crime Stoppers and leads to the arrest of the suspect, you would be eligible for a $1000 reward. Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Suspect described as a light skinned male, 6'0, approx. 200 lbs wearing a Runtz sweatshirt and red shoes.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.