Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter Blaine police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect. According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.