Blaine police officer hurt in large brawl at Northtown Mall carnival

BLAINE, Minn. — Police in Blaine say a gathering of hundreds of teens turned violent Saturday night, injuring an officer.

Officers for the Blaine Police Department were working security at a carnival at Northtown Mall around 7 p.m. when approximately 200 teens, ages 14 to 17, were "gathering and being rowdy," the department says.

Half an hour later, officers reported the teens started physically fighting. When officers stepped in to break up the fight, they were also attacked, police say.

While police restrained some of the participants, others continued to kick and punch those who were on the ground. One teen allegedly jumped on an officer's back while another struck them in the head with their elbow. Police say the officer was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Blaine Police Department

The chaos continued as officers tried to disperse the crowd. More juveniles allegedly "swung at officers" while others ignored the police and continued fighting, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Additional officers responded to help disperse the crowd, which police say they did once an officer threatened to use a chemical spray.

Some of the teens allegedly ran into the mall, but officers made them leave. The mall closed as a precaution.

Two teens were charged with assault in connection to the incident and additional charges are possible.

Blaine police say this is the second year in a row the Northtown Mall had to close early due to a disturbance at the carnival.

The carnival is expected to reopen on Wednesday and run through Sunday, though no one under 18 will be allowed in without a parent or guardian present.