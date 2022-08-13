Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff's deputy's squad car during an ensuing police chase.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

According to the charges, the three motorcyclists were stopped at a red light in Ham Lake on Wednesday afternoon. A BMW ran the red light and nearly hit them.

The motorcyclists eventually got ahead of the car and started yelling at the driver, later identified as McCoy. He allegedly sped around them and fired a handgun out of the sun roof and through the driver's side window.

Sheriff's deputies and police officers from Blaine and Coon Rapids spotted the BMW and gave chase. McCoy tried to elude them by driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 10 and Minnesota Highway 65, according to the charges and incident reports.

A deputy tried to block McCoy's car but he drove toward him and rammed his squad. McCoy eventually lost control and crashed into some trees in a park. Officers found a gun in his car.

He's being held on $300,000 bail.