22 arrested and charged in 2-day Blaine police child solicitation operation

Twenty-two people were arrested and charged after they allegedly planned to pay for sex acts with a child, Blaine police said on Friday.

The arrests were made as part of a two-day "juvenile suppression operation" that took place on Sept. 3 and 4 near Lexington Avenue and Main Street, according to officials.

Officers posed as an underage female and sent text messages to more than 460 people. Police said that 22 people during the operation traveled to a "designated meeting location" with the intent to pay for sex acts with a child.

All 22 were arrested and charged with solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct, officials said. Each individual was released after they were booked and assigned a future court date.

"This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting children from exploitation," Blaine police Deputy Chief Joe Gerhard said in a written statement. "We are grateful for the collaboration of our partner agencies, whose teamwork was essential to the success of this effort."

Police in Bloomington, Coon Rapids and Fridley, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Anoka County Central Communications, the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Anoka County Attorney's Office assisted in the operation.

Anyone who suspects a trafficking situation should call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.You can also call the Day One Hotline at 866-223-1111 or contact them online if you or someone you know is being trafficked. Survivors and victims of human trafficking can call 888-373-7888 to reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, or text HELP to 233733.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.