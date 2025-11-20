Blaine brewery Invictus is latest casualty of shifting Minnesota market and rising costs

Invictus in Blaine is the latest Minnesota brewery set to close its doors.

Over the past couple of years, a number of breweries across the state have announced closures.

Since Invictus Brewing opened in 2018, they've taken pride in their creativity.

It was the dream of Previn Solberg and his business partner.

"He and I started home brewing in his garage, and we just got to thinking Blaine needs a brewery, so we started a brewery," said Solberg.

They were part of the craft beer boom in Minnesota in the 2010s, which saw nearly 250 breweries open in the state. But within the past couple years, breweries in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chanhassen, Coon Rapids and a number of other cities have closed. In December, Invictus will join that list.

"It became pretty clear that we weren't really going to be involved with the redevelopment that was going on, so we just saw the writing on the wall that maybe it was time for us to exit," said Solberg.

Solberg said in some ways they got lucky, as a developer is buying them out. But when he looked to relocate, real estate costs were too high.

"That's the main reason why we aren't moving, why we're deciding to close our doors," said Solberg.

He said the cost of just about everything is 20% to 50% more expensive than when Invictus first opened its doors. That includes rising steel and aluminum costs for their cans and rising grain prices for their beer.

"Tariffs aren't helping. With the aluminum prices and everything, that's certainly not helping things either," said Solberg. "That's the narrative that I hear, just like everybody else does, as we talk through things."

He doesn't believe the market has become oversaturated, but he does believe consumer tastes and interests have changed, with THC drinks gaining popularity.

"I'm just going to keep an eye on what's going on in the market, whether it's THC, beer or whatever. Make some decisions and see what's going to happen. I've got some time to figure it out," said Solberg.

Invictus will close its doors in Blain on Dec. 20. Their next-door neighbor, the Tipsy Steer, is planning to stay open.