New Black-owned Minneapolis businesses offering wellness to counter trauma

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way

There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way.

From the moment you walk in to 612 Jungle Yoga Studio, the space is calming, The classes are, too.

For the past two years, owner Gabrielle Roberts has been using yoga moves to help her move through pain – especially after the murder of George Floyd.

"I literally relied on my meditation. We did 108 sun salutations, and each salutation was dedicated to someone whose life was taken by the police. We meditated on one knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds," Roberts said. "It was amazing in that sense to bring wellness to my community that was hurting in such an immense way."

Gabrielle Roberts' 612 Jungle Yoga Studio CBS

And she is not the only one bringing that wellness. Black-owned wellness spaces are booming, like protein shake shop the Uptown Hub, juice shop the Dripping Root, and Uptown gym Prime Athletica.

"I think that wellness plays hand in hand with dealing with traumatic experiences," Roberts said. "We practice Metta meditation, it's a loving and kindness mediation. And like vibrational waves of happiness and love and things of that nature."

Her business is thriving, as she focuses on staying present, while honoring the past.

"When I think of Juneteenth coming this weekend, it just sets in stone to keep going, and it reminds me I'm resilient just like those before me and dedicated," she said. "And with dedication and passion and true love, I feel like you can conquer anything.