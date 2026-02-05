Events around the Twin Cities to mark Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to reflect, celebrate and uplift the voices, stories and contributions of Black Americans.

Across Minnesota, local organizations, artists and leaders are hosting events that honor Black history and culture. This guide brings together ways to celebrate, learn, and support locally throughout the month — spotlighting the people, places and events that make our community stronger every day.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

MacPhail Presents: Black History Month Student Performance Festival

Feb. 7

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

MacPhail Center for Music

Celebrate Black History Month through music that uplifts, honors, and inspires. This special MacPhail Student Performance Festival features students of all ages, instruments, and programs performing works that celebrate the contributions of Black composers, artists, and musical traditions. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Art Exhibition Opening

Feb. 7.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

African Museum Arts & Cultural Center

Opening night of In Our Presence, a Black History Month group exhibition centering Black history, memory and lived experience through art. Exhibition on view through Feb. 27. Click here for more details.

Swinging Motown Celebrates Black History Month

Feb. 8

6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dunsmore Jazz Room

Swinging Motown celebrates Black History Month by performing songs from the immortal Motown Records that highlight the African American experience. Click here for more details.

This is What Democracy Looks Like (Pt. 1)

Feb. 8

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery

A two-part talk on the history of civic action and protest in Minnesota. Proceeds go to Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Click here for more details.

This is What Democracy Looks Like (Pt. 2)

Feb. 11 / Feb. 18

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery

A two-part talk on the history of civic action and protest in Minnesota. Proceeds go to Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Family Stories at Ridgedale Library

Feb. 14

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Ridgedale Library

Join Dr. Artika Tyner as she shares the book, "Justice Makes a Difference," a powerful story that introduces young listeners to ways they can get involved in their communities. The program will also feature Lanell Lightfoot, who will bring music and heart while reading "Sing," a book that celebrates voice, creativity and self-expression. Click here for more details.

The Black Market: Black History Month Celebration

Feb. 14

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

767 Eustis St., St. Paul

The Black Market is a black-business marketplace open to and welcoming all. Click here for more details.

All Sweet Things: A Celebration of Black Love

Feb. 14

9:30 p.m.

The Dakota

Explore the passion, emotions, social depictions and challenges of modern relationships through the diverse sonic landscapes of R&B, neo-soul, folk and pop music. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Movie: MARSHALL

Feb. 18

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Elim Lutheran Church (ELCA), Robbinsdale

Viewing of the film, "Marshall," a biographical legal drama about Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice. Click here for more details.

Black History Month 2026 Doc-N-Dine

Feb. 19

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Hills

Event includes a screening of the short documentary "Separate Not Equal," followed by a facilitated conversation exploring key moments in Minnesota's Black history. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Showcase

Feb. 20

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center

The event includes community leaders, local performers and artists, and food from local restaurants. Click here for more details.

Sounds of Blackness' "Music for Martin"

Feb. 20

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

A celebratory tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the Grammy-winning ensemble Sound of Blackness. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Festival

Feb. 20-22

825 Arts

A three-day celebration of Black joy, culture and excellence — uplifting Black youth, men and women through art, community and creativity. Click here for more details.

Ink & Inheritance: Writing Ourselves Into Black History

Feb. 21

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Online event

A 90-minute guided writing workshop designed to honor Black History Month through storytelling, reflection and creative practice. Explore Black storytelling traditions and transform memory into meaningful, original writing. Click here for more details.

Mpls NAACP Presents 2026 Black Love, Self Love

Feb. 21

4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ECMN Building

A curated wellness experience designed to celebrate the brilliance, resilience and joy of the Black community. Focuses on holistic wellness, providing you with the tools to nourish your mind, body and spirit through six essential pillars of self-care. Click here for more details.

Black History Month Read-In

Feb. 22

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sumner Library

Celebrate Black History Month with an open mic to share from your favorite Black authors, or even your own original works. Stop in for a community-building celebration of Black literacy. Click here for more details.

VocalEssence WITNESS: Symphony of Spirituals

Feb. 22

4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Northrup

VocalEssence presents songs of resilience and resistance that inspire all to continue the march towards freedom and racial reconciliation. Click here for more details.

Black Joy, Excellence, and Power

Feb. 27 / Feb. 28 / Feb. 29

7 p.m. / 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

Crossroads Panorama

A celebration of Black history and empowerment; a space for joy, learning and connection where history speaks. Click here for more details.

Embracing our Roots: Rooted & Rising with Mary Moore Easter & Leslie Parker

Feb. 28

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Elmer L. Anderson Library

Join poet/dancer/choreographer Mary Moore Easter and dancer/choreographer Leslie Parker as they reflect on their experiences and perspectives on Minnesota's Black dance community. Click here for more details.

Black Excellence Showcase – Let's Create MN

Feb. 28 / March 1

6 p.m.

The Crane Theater

A two-night showcase uplifting Black creatives through dance, music and poetry. Click here for more details.

RACE: Why Are We So Different?

Science Museum of Minnesota

This permanent exhibit explores the history of race and its ties to power and examines our shared history and current reality. Click here for more details.

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery