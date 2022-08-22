Watch CBS News
Local News

"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis
"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis 00:39

MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.

Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.

Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items.

sun-10p-vo-black-state-wcco1vcg.jpg
CBS

"People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."

The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.