Video: Black bear family spotted in Maple Grove for second straight day

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – A Twin Cities community has had its second black bear sighting in as many days.

A mother bear and her two cubs were spotted Sunday evening in a Maple Grove neighborhood near Elm Creek Park Reserve. Video shows the family making a short stop at the playground before mama realizes playtime is over, and they're ready for dinner.

The family was seen in Elm Creek Park Reserve Saturday, the same day another black bear was observed in a Northfield backyard, leading to a warning from the city's police department.

Wildlife experts say the population is expanding further south and west. The best thing you can do to stay safe is don't keep any food or trash outside, and keep your pets on a leash when going out for a walk.