Bird flu confirmed in Barron County, Wisconsin, commercial poultry flock

Wisconsin agriculture officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County, in the northwestern part of the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the case Monday. The department's announcement did not say what kind of birds were in the flock, how many there were or when the virus was detected.

The property has been quarantined to restrict the movement of poultry and poultry products, and the birds there were depopulated to prevent the disease from spreading. The state says birds from the flock will not enter the food system. The department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working together on the response.

When bird flu is found in a Wisconsin flock, the state sets up a control area within 10 kilometers, or about 6 miles, of the infected property. The area restricts movement on or off any premises with poultry. Owners can check whether their birds are inside a control area using the department's mapping tool.

The department is urging livestock owners to wash their hands, disinfect equipment, limit access to animals and separate new additions to a flock or herd for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked to keep their birds indoors when possible. Owners who see increased deaths or signs of illness among domestic birds are asked to report it to the department.

The virus has circulated among wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021.

Minnesota is the nation's top turkey producer. In September 2025, bird flu was found at turkey farms in Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Stearns counties, weeks after the state's first detection since April in a Redwood County flock.