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Northern Minnesota wildfire prompts evacuations near Burntside Lake

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Officials ordered residents to evacuate Monday afternoon as crews work to extinguish a wildfire in northern Minnesota.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is located in the Superior National Forest northwest of the North Arm of the Burntside Lake area, approximately eight miles northwest of Ely.

Evacuation is in effect in the area of Lindskog and the southernmost part of North Arm Road, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Fire personnel and aircraft are responding to the fire, which is estimated to be three to five acres in size.

The public is asked to stay out of the area and to avoid driving or flying in the area.

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