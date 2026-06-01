Northern Minnesota wildfire prompts evacuations near Burntside Lake

Officials ordered residents to evacuate Monday afternoon as crews work to extinguish a wildfire in northern Minnesota.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is located in the Superior National Forest northwest of the North Arm of the Burntside Lake area, approximately eight miles northwest of Ely.

Evacuation is in effect in the area of Lindskog and the southernmost part of North Arm Road, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Fire personnel and aircraft are responding to the fire, which is estimated to be three to five acres in size.

The public is asked to stay out of the area and to avoid driving or flying in the area.