Big Vikings storylines to watch for 2023 season: Defensive identity, retooled running attack and more

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are kicking off the regular season Sunday after an exciting 2022 season filled with comeback victories, gravity-defying catches, a couple of lopsided losses and a quick exit in playoffs.

Indeed, looking back, there was no shortage of storylines that played last season and, while didn't end with a championship, there was plenty of great moments that Vikings fans will remember for a long time.

But it's time to put those to rest. It's a new year, the team has gone through some significant changes, and there's a lot of intriguing narratives.

Outside of the more obvious things to watch (for example, the performance of superstar players WR Justin Jefferson and pass rusher Danielle Hunter), here are some of the top storylines to keep an eye on as the 2023 season plays out:

Is this QB Kirk Cousins' last dance in purple?

Over the offseason, Cousins and the Vikings did not agree to a contract extension. Meaning, as of this posting, Cousins' contract will expire after this season.

While a deal could still be done at any point during the season, the impasse on an extension could signal that the Vikings' top brass is looking to move on from the 35-year-old passer. Unless the veteran QB takes a big pay cut, there's simply not enough money to go around as the team will likely pay Jefferson a significant piece of the pie.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

A quarterback on a team-friendly rookie contract seems to be where this is heading. It's a stretch to say 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall will take the reins next season, but the team could make a big push in the 2024 NFL Draft for a quarterback in the first round. They probably won't be able to get the top one or two QBs, but maybe the third-best prospect?

Cousins' performance this season could put a wrench in the Vikings' future plans at quarterback. If he gets Minnesota to the playoffs and then some — he might just get another extension. And not just a year extension, but maybe two or three years.

But again, fitting his salary into the mix will be a challenge. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw will likely want to get a high-end contract next year, too.



A retooled running game

While there were several big offseason cuts, one of the biggest was the team moving on from Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. For the first time since 2006, the team is without a big-name RB.

Alexander Mattison, who's been the No. 2 back for the last four seasons behind Cook, is now the starter. He's not known for home-run plays, but he might be a more consistent back to get at least three or four yards a run, falling forward for a bit of extra yardage and setting the team up well for second and third downs.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison Stephen Maturen / Getty Images



Mattison will likely see the most snaps, but 2021 draft pick Ty Chandler is expected to see some action, too.

Plus, the Vikings have invested in non-RBs to help with the running attack. Over the offseason, the team brought in tight end Josh Oliver — the NFL's top blocking TE last season — and re-signed of fullback C.J. Ham.

Combined with the fact that the offensive line excels at run blocking, this season has the potential to see a more productive running attack.

Lastly, it'll be interesting to see how "running back by committee" this team will go, or if Mattison will emerge as the team's reliable, bell cow RB.



What's going to be the defense's personality?

Overall, Minnesota's offense remains largely unchanged from last year. The defense, on the other hand, has been completely retooled under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Based on Flores' track record, it is safe to say that this defense will be more aggressive, more unpredictable and will send more blitzes. At times, that may pay dividends with a quarterback sack, but it also may lead to the defense giving up a big pass every now and then.

Furthermore, the overall success of the defense largely depends on how younger, more inexperienced players will step up (see next section for more). Some players to watch are second-year players, cornerback Akayleb Evans and linebacker Brian Asamoah II, who are now stepping into full-time starting roles.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores (L) talks to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings prior to the start of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 18-17. David Berding / Getty Images



Basically, if anyone tells you how Minnesota's defense will be this year — be it terrible, average, whatever — they're either lying to you or largely speculating. No one knows just how good or bad this defense will be, which makes this storyline one of the more intriguing to follow.

Whatever happens, the defense needs more experience in general, so hopefully the group improves as the season progresses.



How impactful will rookie and second-year players be?

When the new regime took over Minnesota last offseason, they largely "ran it back" with the roster — keeping a lot of veterans and not putting much weight on rookies' shoulders.

Not so this season. Many veterans are gone and more rookies and second-year players are being asked to step into starting roles.

Second-year CB Evans now has a lot of weight on his shoulders as the No. 2 CB. He showed flashes last season, but suffered multiple concussions. If he can stay healthy and build off of last year, he might be considered a 2022 draft steal as he was taken in the fourth round.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) disrupts a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Vikings beat the Jets, 27-22. Getty Images



Rookie cornerback Mehki Blackmon, a 2023 third-round pick, has seen a lot of action as the No. 3 cornerback during training camp and may even see significant snaps. He is an older rookie, notably, at 24 years old.

Undrafted free agent rookie Ivan Pace Jr. has also been a highlight of training camp and preseason. Although undersized for a linebacker, Pace has been touted for always being around the football and may even compete with Asamoah — drafted last year — for the LB position next to veteran LB Jordan Hicks.

Last but not least, 2023 first-round WR Jordan Addison has been brought in to help fill the vacancy made when the team cut veteran WR Adam Thielen. He's already been seen making great catches in both training camp and preseason, so a lot of hype is being built around him. He could bring the offense to the next level, but only time will tell.