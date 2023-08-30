Vikings reportedly waive WR Jalen Reagor, sign ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

MINNEAPOLIS -- After finalizing their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings are already making more moves, including waiving a former first-round pick.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team is waiving wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Minnesota acquired the former No. 21 overall pick last offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, Reagor caught just eight passes for the Vikings, totaling 104 yards and one touchdown. He also returned punts. This preseason, Reagor had eight catches for 93 yards.

It appears Reagor was waived in order to make room for an incoming running back. Shortly before the Reagor news, Schefter reported the team is signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin.

The Vikings carried three RBs on their initial roster -- starter Alexander Mattison, return specialist Kene Nwangwu and second-year man Ty Chandler. They cut seventh round rookie DeWayne McBride.

Gaskin spent the first four years of his career in Miami, totaling 1,355 yards on the ground, 701 through the air and 13 total touchdowns.