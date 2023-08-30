Justin Jefferson selected top wide receiver by panel of AP Pro Football Writers

Justin Jefferson has been setting records and terrifying defenses since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The All-Pro wide receiver already broke four franchise records, including surpassing Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss for receptions and yards in a single season. He not only holds the NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games (24) in a player's first three seasons, but will also have the most through four seasons even if he doesn't have one such game in 2023.

Jefferson became the youngest player in NFL history to lead the league in yards and receptions last season on his way to earning the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

It's no surprise Jefferson was voted No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL by The Associated Press.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Jefferson received seven first-place votes. Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp also received first-place votes. Jefferson and Tyreek Hill were the only wideouts named on each ballot.

Ja'Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs, De'Andre Hopkins and CeeDee Lamb also received votes.