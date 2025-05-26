Watch CBS News
Escaped boa constrictor hit and killed by motorist northwest of Twin Cities, police say

Police in the northwestern Twin Cities suburbs say the recovery of a large snake was a "first" for their department. 

In a social media post Sunday, Big Lake police say a boa constrictor was hit and killed by a motorist after it likely escaped a family home.

The police department thanked officer William Saliterman for recovering the snake. 

"We don't run into too many boa constrictors here in Minnesota so this is a first for Big Lake PD," the social media post said.  

A picture shows Saliterman holding up the snake, which appears to be at least 5 feet long.

Further details are limited. WCCO has reached out to Big Lake police for more information.

Boa constrictors can grow up to 13 feet in length and weigh more than 100 pounds when fully grown, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. They can live 20 to 30 years in the wild and are found from northern Mexico to Argentina. 

