Betty McCollum (DFL): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Below are the answers 4th Congressional District candidate Betty McCollum provided to the questionnaire. She did not provide a video.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Do you oppose or support abortion rights?

Abortion is a health care procedure that must be legal and a decision between a woman and her doctor. I oppose all Republican efforts to criminalize women's reproductive health care.

Do you believe there should term limits be set for members of U.S. Congress? For Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court?

I support the right of voters to elect their members of Congress without limitations. A mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices should be considered.

In the wake of alleged fraud related to COVID relief funds, what needs to be done to continue investigating fraud of this kind and magnitude, and uncover just how much of it occurred?

Federal agencies have an obligation and duty to investigate allegations of individuals or companies committing fraud. Whether it is COVID funding, Medicare Advantage, or defense contractors, when fraud is committed there must be investigations, prosecutions, and convictions.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Yes, Joe Biden is the one and only legitimate President of the United States.

Do you support Biden for Democratic nominee in 2024? Do you support Trump If he seeks the Republican nomination in 2024?

I will support President Biden or any other Democrat who is my party's nominee for President.

What is responsible for inflation and what steps do you advocate to stabilize and lower soaring prices?

For the past thirty months, the U.S. economy has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the economy collapsed, there was massive job displacement, and global supply chains were disrupted or shut down. Critical government interventions saved lives, but also saved livelihoods and kept families from falling into poverty. As the pandemic recedes the economic demand for goods and services has roared back but key industries are unable to meet the demand with shortages of raw materials, labor, and inputs. This demand is driving inflation and overheating the economy. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to contain inflation, I support looking at economic restructuring by onshoring key industries, like microchip production, to reduce global supply chain exposure and ensure that domestic production capacity exists in key strategic industries for our national security and our long-term economic security.

Should politicians be allowed to trade stocks?

I do not trade stocks.

What is the government's responsibility when it comes to climate change?

We must confront the climate crisis on all levels – internationally, nationally, and across Minnesota. Climate change is a national security threat to our country. We must transform our economy to carbon-free in the coming decades, and invest in the infrastructure, supply chain, and workforce to build a green energy economy. I've been a member of the U.S. delegation to the past two global climate summits (COP25 and COP26) representing our country. It was clear from those experiences that the world needs American leadership – not climate deniers in Congress.

In my role on the Appropriations Committee, I have directed billions of dollars in spending to the EPA, Interior Department, and the Defense Department to fund climate resilience, research, and the development of green energy technology. I fought the Trump administration and funded nine national climate research centers and I directed the funding to establish the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus where science will be applied to working directly with communities and Tribal Nations to assess and respond to climate change. All Minnesotans, especially leaders in government, academia, and business, must stand united in a shared vision for common action, rooted in science, to address the climate crisis today and for future generations.

Do you agree with President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 of student debt for most Americans who have outstanding student loans?

Yes.

Do you believe there should be laws enacted to put limits or ban automatic weapons sales in the U.S.?



Gun violence is an epidemic in our country. We need to get guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals. We need to give law enforcement the tools to both be safe on the streets but also keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence. I support a ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. I support universal background checks and waiting periods for every gun purchase.