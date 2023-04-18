Bethel University's Kayla Simacek leads NCAA D-3 softball in strikeouts

ARDEN HILL, Minn. – It's Kayla Simacek's show at the Bethel University softball field.

"Kayla was a workhorse last year. She wants the ball in her hands. I mean, last year at regionals, whenever she had pitched 15 innings she was like, 'Let's go again!'" said Coach Penny Foore.

An endurance athlete with high-powered stuff, the starting pitcher from Hastings has the most strikeouts in all of D-3 softball so far this season.

"It's wild. Some days I get a little bit curious and I'll check the statistics. And I'm just shocked every day to know that I'm still up there," Simacek said.

Her catcher, Courtney Hokenson, is a key piece of Simacek's success. When they need a strikeout, she calls for the riseball.

Kayla Simacek CBS

"She just gets me, and she gets the game so well. Having these four years with her has been amazing," Hokenson said.

Bethel made a run into the NCAA super regionals last season. Eight of 10 starters returned. Boredom in the field is an accepted fate when Simacek's pitching.

"Every once in a while they talk about how they're tired, or like, 'Come on, gimme something.' I say, 'Sorry guys. I'm just doing what I do,'" Simacek said.

"On the mound she might seem like super serious and like super in the zone, and she is. But then off the field she has like such a goofy kind of side to her," Hokenson said.

Simacek's career high is 18 strikeouts in a game. This year, she's hit 16. She's in a zone that you don't want to be on the opposite end of.

"Oh it's so fun. It's all a game in the game for me. Just get to mess around," Simacek said. "Everybody on the field's got my back, so I really just get to play a lot more loose. And I know when it starts going, it's gonna go."