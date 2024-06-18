Nothing criminal in Bethel student's diving death, investigation finds

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — An investigation is finished into a Bethel University student who died on the job.

Joe Anderson was working his summer job on a lake in Apple Valley as a diver removing weeds and debris. One day, he never resurfaced.

Coworkers found him after a few minutes. First responders took him to a hospital, but he died a few days later.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into his death and said there was "nothing criminal of nature found."

The sheriff's office is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take up to two months.

Anderson's family said his scuba equipment worked, but he was found in the lake with his respirator out.

Minnesota OSHA is also investigating Anderson's death. In 2022, a worker removing weeds in Lake Minnetonka drowned. It resulted in six OSHA violations for that company and more than $100,000 in fines.