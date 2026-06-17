Lucy Haugland 1 of 4 Bethel University BUILD alumni to represent Minnesota in Special Olympics USA Games

At Bethel University's track, Lucy Haugland is putting in one final interval workout before the biggest race of her life.

Four years ago, Haugland represented Team Minnesota in Gymnastics at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

"I got four silver and one gold," Haugland said.

Now she's headed back to the national stage. This time in track and field, competing in the 400, 800 and 1,500 meters in front of a hometown crowd.

Haugland's mom, Kellie Benzow, is her club team coach and training partner.

"Even a year ago, when we started this process, after she found out she was chosen, she couldn't run three miles without stopping. And about a month ago, she was pulling me along on a five-mile run without stopping," said Benzow.

Three to five workouts a week have helped prepare Haugland for the games.

Haugland is a graduate of Bethel University's BUILD program, a 2-year transition and postsecondary program that provides the full college experience for students with intellectual disabilities. Haugland has Down syndrome.

"I remember when we dropped her off on campus, she walked up the stairs and said, 'Mom, I got this,' and she did," said Benzow.

One of the keys is inclusion.

"They're having an opportunity to live life together, do life together and even be on teams together," said Dawn Allen, director of BUILD at Bethel University.

"Being at Bethel has helped me a lot. It gives me confidence," said Haugland.

She embraced college life and, after graduation, moved into her own apartment and secured a job.

"They can do it. They can go to college. They can move away from home and have their own place. They can have incredible jobs, and they can compete very well at high levels in things like the USA Games," said Allen.

"She drives everything she does, and we are just the facilitators of that in our family," said Benzow.

On a wet, gloomy day, Haugland is a ray of sunshine running toward another victory.

She hopes her journey sends a message.

"Being more inclusive. Being included instead of excluded," said Haugland.

Four Bethel University BUILD alumni and one incoming student are competing in the Special Olympics USA Games.

Haugland's first prelim races are on Monday. The finals are on Thursday.