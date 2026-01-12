Sold out crowd for Best of the Best showcase of college dance teams ahead of UDA Nationals

Best of the Best showcase brings together college and high school dance teams from Minnesota and neighboring states to celebrate the sport, but also debut routines ready for UDA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

It's hosted by the University of Minnesota at Williams Arena. They compete in the highest division, D1A, and they're gunning for their 24th and 25th national titles in jazz and pom.

Two other Minnesota teams to watch this year are in-state rivals within the Open Division: Minnesota State University-Mankato and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

MSU-Mankato is coming off an incredible season as double national champions in Pom and jazz, but Mavericks head coach, Madison Hebrink, says they're only focusing on what's ahead.

"One thing we do as a team is we don't focus on past seasons or past titles, we just go into the season knowing we want to level up the program and level up ourselves," said Hebrink.

The Mavericks are bringing something totally new to UDA nationals this year with a Lady Gaga inspired jazz routine.

"I think this one feels a lot more empowering," said Elliana Pettis, senior on the Mavericks Dance Team.

While Best of the Best is not the nationals stage yet, a sold out crowd of over 8,000 fans is quite the dress rehearsal.

"You just feel all the love," said Pettis.

"Just to be able to show the world what we've been working on, everyone just supports us and it feels amazing," said Claire Quinn, junior on the Mavericks Dance Team.

The University of Minnesota Duluth dance team is right on the heels of the Mavericks, after coming in second in both jazz and pom last season, which was a program high for the Bulldogs.

"I've never felt this ready for [UDA] nationals, like this team, our routines, our endurance, everything that we've worked hard on this year is coming into that full picture," said Alli Mackner, head Coach of the UMD Dance Team.

These dancers welcome the in-state rivalry.

"I feel like, probably same for them, it gives them another level of push and another level of drive," said Lydia Hafeman, senior on the UMD dance team, but it's their own routines that push them more than anything.

"The growth through this program really shows in this dance it's next level, it's a harder push than we've ever pushed before," said Payton Hardesty, senior on the UMD dance team.