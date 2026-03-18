Comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus destroyed by fire near Fargo

Comedian Bert Kreischer is without a tour bus after his caught fire in Minnesota.

It happened Sunday on Interstate 94 in Prairie View Township, which is about a 30 miles east of Fargo.

Only the driver was on board the coach bus and wasn't hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

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Kreischer posted a photo on his Instagram account of the destroyed bus, saying, "We are all safe but my bus is gone — God works in mysterious ways."

The comedian is in the midst of his "Permission To Party" world tour, which stopped in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday and was en route to a show in Fargo when the fire occurred.