Wisconsin Democratic leader Ben Wikler enters the race to lead the national party

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, said Sunday he has joined the race to lead the national party after an election that swept Donald Trump and Republicans to power in Washington.

"In Wisconsin, we've built a permanent campaign," Wikler said in his candidacy announcement. "We organize and communicate year-round in every corner of the state — rural, suburban, urban, red, blue and purple areas alike."

Since losing control of the White House, the Senate and the House, Democrats are looking for new leadership to tackle the nation's problems with the additional challenge of confronting four more years of a Trump presidency.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor chair Ken Martin, who's led the state party for more than a decade and is a vice chair of the national party, is also running for the spot. Before becoming chair of the DFL Party, Martin previously worked on various campaigns, including former Gov. Mark Dayton in 2010 and the presidential campaigns of John Kerry in 2004 and Al Gore in 2000.

Martin O'Malley, the former governor of Maryland, is also running as chair of the DNC. He most recently served as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration but submitted his resignation letter to President Biden on Monday. Current DNC Chair Jamie Harrison is not expected to run for reelection for his position.

The DNC will choose its successor in February, an election that will speak volumes about how the party wants to present itself during four more years of Trump in the White House.

Wikler, who was elected state chair in 2019, cites his experience leading the party's efforts in a state that shifted less toward Trump than other battlegrounds in 2024 and where Democrats won key downballot races.

He said that during his tenure, Democrats flipped the majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and reelected Tony Evers as governor. This year, the state returned Sen. Tammy Baldwin for a third term and retook 14 state legislative seats, which he says puts Democrats on track for majorities in both chambers in 2026.

"What has made a difference in Wisconsin can made a difference everywhere," Wikler said.

Wikler, 43, has served as a Washington director for MoveOn.org, a progressive advocacy group and as a campaign director for Avaaz, a group that mobilizes members to take on issues such as poverty, climate change and human rights.

Wikler told CNN's "Inside Politics Sunday" that Democrats need to show Americans that "we're on their side and show who Republicans are for. If we don't do that, then we're going to lose."