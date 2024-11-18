O'Malley resigns from Social Security Administration to run for DNC chair

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley is resigning as Social Security Administration commissioner to run for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, according to a letter O'Malley sent President Joe Biden Monday. His resignation as Social Security head takes effect Nov. 29.

O'Malley, who also served two terms as mayor of Baltimore, has had several conversations in recent weeks with Democratic leaders around the country who are said to support his vision for the party. The Baltimore Banner previously reported O'Malley was exploring whether to make a run for DNC chair.

Current DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, of South Carolina, is not expected to seek a second term. O'Malley is the first candidate to openly declare for the chairmanship, though speculation abounds about several other possible entrants.

Read more at The Baltimore Banner.