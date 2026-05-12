Bemidji boy shot 3, including his parents, after they revoked his cellphone privileges, charges say

A 16-year-old boy from Bemidji, Minnesota, is accused of shooting three people — including his parents — because they took away his cellphone privileges.

According to the juvenile petition, the boy shot the three victims at the apartment complex on the 2500 block of Itasca Loop Northwest on Thursday.

Bemidji police and Beltrami County deputies arrived at the apartment complex around 4:45 p.m. to find the three victims on the ground. The boy's mother had been shot in the abdomen, and the two others were shot in the leg, the complaint says. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

The boy turned himself into police around two hours later, according to the petition. He told police that he became angry when his cellphone privileges were revoked and retaliated by shooting his mother, his father and a third person who was near the scene.

He said he fled the scene and hid the gun, which he said he acquired without the knowledge of his parents, the complaint says. Police later found the gun hidden under a pile of leaves near 15th Street.

The boy is charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of possessing a firearm while under the age of 18.