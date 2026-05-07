3 shot, sustain critical injuries in Bemidji; teenage suspect in custody

Police in Bemidji, Minnesota, are investigating after a shooting that left three adults with critical injuries, according to officials. The suspect, a 16-year-old, is in custody.

Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Itasca Loop Northwest in Bemidji around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered the three adults, each of whom had been shot.

The victims received first aid before being transferred to a local hospital. The hospital went on lockdown as a precaution while police searched for the suspect.

About two hours later, the suspect surrendered to law enforcement.