Woman arrested after Beltrami County mobile home fire that "appears to be arson," sheriff says

A woman is in jail after a mobile home fire in Beltrami County, Minnesota, that "appears to be an arson," according to the sheriff's office.

Officials were notified of the fire on the 5000 block of Theater Lane Northwest in Eckles Township near Bemidji on Thursday around 2:57 a.m.

Responding deputies found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Two people inside realized it was on fire and safely evacuated, officials said.

Investigators looking into the fire say it appears to have been intentionally ignited.

The sheriff's office says a woman was arrested at a home in Bemidji and booked into Beltrami County Jail.

Charges are pending, and the fire is still under investigation.