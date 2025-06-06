Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Woman arrested after Beltrami County mobile home fire that "appears to be arson," sheriff says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines
Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines 06:49

A woman is in jail after a mobile home fire in Beltrami County, Minnesota, that "appears to be an arson," according to the sheriff's office. 

Officials were notified of the fire on the 5000 block of Theater Lane Northwest in Eckles Township near Bemidji on Thursday around 2:57 a.m. 

Responding deputies found a mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Two people inside realized it was on fire and safely evacuated, officials said.

Investigators looking into the fire say it appears to have been intentionally ignited.

The sheriff's office says a woman was arrested at a home in Bemidji and booked into Beltrami County Jail. 

Charges are pending, and the fire is still under investigation.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.