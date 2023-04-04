Because Minnesota winter, Twins' Home Opener postponed to Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- You sort of had to see this coming. 😤

Because this miserable winter refuses to see the door, the Minnesota Twins announced that the planned Home Opener has been postponed from Thursday to Friday.

Our Home Opener game has been postponed to Friday



Breakfast on the Plaza will go from 6 to 9am, gates open at 1pm, and first pitch at 3:10pm.



Tickets will automatically be transferred to Friday’s rescheduled game.



— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 4, 2023

The move matches one made by the St. Paul Saints earlier this week. Their planned Tuesday opener was moved to Wednesday.

WCCO's NEXT Weather forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-30s Thursday, with gusty winds to boot. No precipitation is currently projected for Thursday, but the bluster was enough to get Twins officials to bunt to Friday, when WCCO's meteorologists are projecting highs in the upper 40s and sunny skies.

The Twins said first pitch for Friday's game will be 3:10 p.m., and tickets will be automatically transferred.

For historical perspective, the coldest home opener was on April 14, 1962, at Metropolitan Stadium. With a high of just 34 degrees and a 12-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, it's safe to say Twins fans were probably pretty miserable that day. In 2013, the thermometer didn't break 36 degrees when the Twins lost 4-2 to the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins have had some warm outdoor openers, though. The warmest on record came in 1980, when the Twins topped the California Angels 8-1 in 90-degree weather on April 22.

The Twins opened their season hot, and as of Tuesday stood at 4-0, following a three-game sweep against the Kansas City Royals and a Monday win against the Miami Marlins.