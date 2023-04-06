The 2 worst weather-related Minnesota Twins home openers

The weather outside was much more frightful for these two historic Twins home openers

The weather outside was much more frightful for these two historic Twins home openers

MINNEAPOLIS – The 2023 Minnesota Twins home opener has been delayed a day, just like last year.

But this is nothing compared to our two all-time Twins opener weather stories.

In 1962, Met Stadium was covered in snow for the opener, before crews could heat the field. The stadium also had a complicated drainage system underneath, which led to a time-honored observation from then-owner Calvin Griffith.

READ MORE: Twins Home Opener: New scoreboard, uniform refresh, and Jam & Lewis to throw 1st pitch

"Well, the weather has really got us this time, there's no question about it," Griffith said. "No use in worrying about it because you can't beat nature."

In 1965, the floods in Shakopee meant several players that lived in Burnsville, including starting pitcher Jim Kaat, had to be picked up in a helicopter and transported to Met Stadium. They made it.

The first pitch for Friday's game is set for 3:10 p.m. No snow or flooding is forecasted in downtown Minneapolis.