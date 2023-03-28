Target Field debuts new tech for 2023 Twins season, including 76% bigger main videoboard

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins fans will be greeted with a lot of newness in and around Target Field this season, starting at the entry gate.

"The best thing for a fan is you're going to be able to get into the ballpark quicker," Dave St. Peter, President and CEO of the Minnesota Twins, said.

The Twins have partnered with Evolv Technology to provide new express security screening where there is no need to stop, empty pockets or remove bags.

"As long as you don't have a weapon you can walk right into the venue without breaking stride at the pace of life and you go from the street to your seat," Peter George, President and CEO of Evolv Technology, said.

Connor Cunningham/Minnesota Twins

Once inside, your eyes will be instantly drawn to a new main video board in left field that is not only noticeably clearer but 76% larger than its predecessor.

To put that size in perspective, it would take 938 60-inch TVs to cover up the new main board. For the secondary board, another 199 60-inch TVs.

"They've also added multiple displays to show more stats. Out of town scores, stats for the players," Tony Mulder, Regional Manager of Daktronics, said.

Connor Cunningham/Minnesota Twins

Other visual highlights include a total of 22 LED displays, a digital upgrade to the Minnie and Paul celebration sign, and a new baseball medallion at the top of the Twins Tower in right field.

An amped up presentation that will take rooting for the home team to the next level.

"We want to get excited, and we think our team will give fans a lot of reasons to be excited, " St. Peter said.

Connor Cunningham/Minnesota Twins