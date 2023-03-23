Twins Home Opener: New scoreboard, uniform refresh, and Jam & Lewis to throw 1st pitch

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have unveiled the full plans for the 2023 Home Opener, and there will be plenty of brand newness to behold when the words "play ball" are uttered for the first time this season.

The team is scheduled to take on the defending World Series champion Houston Astros at 3:10 p.m on Thursday, April 6.

In addition to the new foods, new drinks and new uniforms, there will also be a number of new displays around the ballpark, including an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign, and updated video boards and digital displays. The newly upgraded main videoboard will be 76% larger than the previous display, and now the 6th biggest in the MLB.

As for the uniforms, the team will be wearing their new home drips, with a tri-color batting helmet and a refurbished "TC" logo. The team will be wearing their new "heritage" uniforms Sunday, April 9.

The first pitch honors this season will have fans of the Minneapolis sound dancing in their seats, as Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis -- fresh from their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame -- will be taking their considerable experience with hits to the pitching mound.

And the music will continue with a performance of the national anthem sung by the traveling national tour of "Hamilton," which returns to the Orpheum Theatre next month.

Mood after securing your home opener tickets! 👍👍https://t.co/C5V2auBNeR pic.twitter.com/vFN35DqkDN — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 15, 2023

The Twins are also launching a new art installation dedicated to celebrating women in baseball in the Upper Midwest. And, of course, a pregame flyover will feature two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing.

As is their tradition, the club will offer free breakfast on the Target Field Plaza from 6 to 9 a.m., and hand out a limited number of rally towels.

Home Opener seats, which start at $15, are available for purchase online, by calling 612-33-TWINS or 1-800-33-TWINS, or in-person at the Target Field Ticket Office.