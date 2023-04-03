St. Paul Saints postpone Tuesday's home opener due to wintry forecast

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nothing says spring like the crack of a bat during a home opener. And nothing says a Minnesota home opener like a postponement due to winter-like conditions.

The St. Paul Saints announced Monday that the team would postpone their home opener, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, due to chance for a wintry mix during the game's scheduled 4:37 p.m. start.

"The third snowiest winter in the history of Minnesota has wreaked havoc on a number of people during the winter that, apparently, will never end. For the St. Paul Saints, it's going to disrupt their first home game of 2023," the team announced. "Who are we to question the meteorologists?"

The team announced that they would make the game up during a doubleheader Saturday, April 8. Game 1 will begin at 1:07 p.m. There will be a hoodie giveaway at that game.

The technical home opener is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 5 at 6:37 p.m., against the Iowa Cubs.

As for the Minnesota Twins' scheduled home opener on Thursday, conditions are looking significantly more favorable, if hardly mild. In fact, with the breeze it could feel downright chilly. But at least there's little chance of rain or snow getting in the way there.

The St. Paul Saints recently announced a change in ownership, after being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings. With that announcement came the news that Mike Veeck was out as the Saints' president, as well as co-owners Bill Murray, of "Ghostbusters" fame, and Marv Goldklang.

Derek Sharrer will continue to serve as the Saints' general manager and executive vice president.

The Saints are about to start their third season as the official Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.