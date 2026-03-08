Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Beautiful Sunday on tap with sunshine and spring warmth

By
Adam Del Rosso
CBS Minnesota

An isolated shower is possibly early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s before quickly rising to the low 60s this afternoon.

A dry front will slightly knock back temps Monday, but we still reach the 50s.

A slightly stronger system moves in Tuesday into Wednesday cooling us back closer to average for the middle and end of the week.

There's still some uncertainty with amount and location of precipitation with that storm, but a few rain/snow showers are possible.

The weather pattern through mid-March looks unsettled with several chances for rain or snow with temperatures closer to normal in the 30s and 40s.

