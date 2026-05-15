Nearly 50 beagles rescued from Wisconsin research center to be ready for adoption next week

Dozens of beagles are getting a fresh start in Minnesota after they were rescued from a biomedical research center near Madison, Wisconsin.

"They arrived late last night so right now they're just taking some time to decompress and get used to this new reality and new environment," said Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society.

She says they are one of the few organizations that can take in large numbers of animals at a time. This time, it's 49 beagles, 16 of which will stay with them. The other 33 will go to Tri-County Humane Society and Ruff Start Rescue.

The dogs are between the ages of two and six, and were breeding dogs, Bhimani said.

"Beagles are a fun breed. They're very curious and playful. Once these beagles learn how to be a dog, they'll be a really fun addition to anyone's family," Bhimani said.

What's next for these beagles, Bhimani said, is a medical and behavioral evaluation. Then they'll be available for adoption starting next week.

"I feel privileged to work where I do to make these new beginnings possible for animals like these beagles," Bhimani said.