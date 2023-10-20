Bde Maka Ska pavilion opens to the public

MINNEAPOLIS -- After years of waiting, the Bde Maka Ska pavilion opened its doors on Friday.

The building burned down in 2019. Now, four years later, the $6.5 million project features outdoor gathering spaces, improved trails, and 51 bike stalls. It's also home to the new Pimento on the Lake restaurant and Pimento Market.

"We're never going back. We have an opportunity here to build something for generations to come," said Pimento's Tomme Beevas.

He spoke about the lack of access to capital for BIPOC entrepreneurs, and called for continued work on economic equity. In all, the pavilion will feature more than 20 women- and BIPOC-owned businesses.

"Just as we acknowledge being on Native land, we have to acknowledge the economic importance of this place," said Louis King, owner of Lola on the Lake and Lola's Cafe. "It's not just necessary for us to earn a buck, but for the children to see someone like Tomme."

The building has seating for 250 people, 3,000 square feet of outdoor covered space, and a small performance stage.