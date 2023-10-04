Bde Maka Ska Pavilion finally set for reopening, with Caribbean flavors in tow

By WCCO News Reporter Ubah Ali

MINNEAPOLIS — A fresh take on a popular lakeside gathering spot hopes to reel in thousands of visitors.

Four years ago, a fire sparked by a careless smoker destroyed the old pavilion along Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

In two weeks, on Oct. 20, the pavilion is finally reopening.

"I think it's exciting that it's getting kind of a makeover," said resident Laura Galarneau.

Galarneau has lived near Bde Maka Ska Lake all her life, and she's excited about the makeover and enjoying the pavilion once again.

After four years — and a summer of people seeing a sign that read "Rebuilt pavilion area opens Summer 2023" — the Bde Maka Ska Pavillion is finally reopening, and bringing Jamaica. The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board says it missed its goal of opening this summer because of construction material delays.

"It's fun to see a vibrant company come down here," Galarneau said.

WCCO

Tomme Beevas is the founder of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

"Pimento on the Lake is a dream for any business owner," Beevas said.

Bringing the heat to the lake is something Beevas doesn't shy away from.

"We're taking my grandmother Baby Lou's recipes and we're turning it into something that is accessible to all people around the world," he said.

Lakegoers will be able to enjoy traditional Jamaican food — while also supporting local BIPOC businesses at Pimento Market.

"The market is important because we're ensuring that others would also have access to five million people walking around that lake every year," he said.

The market will showcase a variety of things, from cookies to hair products. Beevas believes exposure is huge for any business, and he's excited the market will do that for these businesses.

The message: expanding Minnesotans' taste palate, while helping small businesses thrive.

"We're using food as an instrument of liberation," he said.