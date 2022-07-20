High E. coli levels cause Bde Maka Ska beach closures
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two beaches at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis are temporarily closed right now.
The city's park board says there's too much E. coli in the water near 32nd Street beach and Cedar Lake South beach.
No one has reported getting sick. The city plans to test the water again later this week.
Lake Hiawatha beach remains closed due to its unsafe E. coli level.
