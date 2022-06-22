Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis's Lake Hiawatha Beach closed due to high E. coli level

By WCCO Weather Team

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 22, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 22, 2022 01:10

MINNEAPOLIS – Expect a popular Minneapolis beach to be closed for several days due to excessive levels of E. coli in the water.

Lake Hiawatha Beach will be off limits to swimmers from Wednesday through at least Monday, June 27, when testing will be conducted again.

All other Minneapolis beaches have passed water quality tests and are open.

snapshot-2022-04-16t221607-934.jpg
CBS

Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board officials ask swimmers to avoid swimming if you have diarrhea or are ill; avoid swallowing lake water; avoid swimming in lakes immediately after a rainfall; keep away from blue-green algae; and dry off with a towel right after getting out of the water.

Click here for MPRB's latest water quality testing information.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.