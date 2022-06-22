Minneapolis's Lake Hiawatha Beach closed due to high E. coli level

MINNEAPOLIS – Expect a popular Minneapolis beach to be closed for several days due to excessive levels of E. coli in the water.

Lake Hiawatha Beach will be off limits to swimmers from Wednesday through at least Monday, June 27, when testing will be conducted again.

All other Minneapolis beaches have passed water quality tests and are open.

Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board officials ask swimmers to avoid swimming if you have diarrhea or are ill; avoid swallowing lake water; avoid swimming in lakes immediately after a rainfall; keep away from blue-green algae; and dry off with a towel right after getting out of the water.

Click here for MPRB's latest water quality testing information.