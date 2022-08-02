Watch CBS News
BCA: Rochester police fatally shot Joshua Hippler after he charged at officer with ax

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man who allegedly charged at a police officer with an ax before he was fatally shot as 27-year-old Joshua Hippler.

According to the BCA, the Friday night shooting was caught on body camera.

Police were responding to a robbery on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue South when the incident occurred.

The BCA also identified the officer who fired his weapon at Hippler as Michael Bottcher. Bottcher has been with the Rochester Police Department for one year and is currently on standard administrative leave. 

The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the RPD.

August 2, 2022

