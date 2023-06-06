BCA issues missing person alert for 34-year-old Manijeh Starren

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 34-year-old woman who hasn't had contact with her family for over a month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for Manijeh "Mani" Starren. She had contact with family in St. Paul around April 21, but has not been in touch with family or friends since.

Minnesota BCA

Starren is believed to be on foot. She's described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos, including an angel wing on her stomach, a "lifeline" on her shoulder, and mountains on her arm.

Anyone who sees Starren or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.