Watch CBS News
Local News

BCA issues missing person alert for 34-year-old Manijeh Starren

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of June 6, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of June 6, 2023 01:19

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 34-year-old woman who hasn't had contact with her family for over a month.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for Manijeh "Mani" Starren. She had contact with family in St. Paul around April 21, but has not been in touch with family or friends since.

screenshot-2023-06-06-at-9-25-06-am.png
Minnesota BCA

Starren is believed to be on foot. She's described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos, including an angel wing on her stomach, a "lifeline" on her shoulder, and mountains on her arm.

MORE NEWS: Video: Driver fights trooper near Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis

Anyone who sees Starren or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.