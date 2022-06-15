Bayliss Flynn becomes first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old from Edina has become the first Minnesota high school student to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness-based endorsement contract.

Last week, the Minnesota State High School league approved a new policy to allow athletes to profit, mirroring a Supreme Court ruling last year that cleared the way for NCAA student athletes to receive compensation.

Bayliss Flynn is the first high school athlete in Minnesota to sign an endorsement contract. The two-sport athlete is committed to Montana and plays for Minnesota Aurora FC.

"I was so excited because I saw Paige Bueckers do it, and there was recently two girls in California who got to do it, and I wanted to be a part of that," Flynn said.

TruStone Financial is an Aurora founding sponsor, and Flynn will promote their debit card.

From Flynn's perspective, it's a major shift in the way high schoolers can interact with the world. They can learn about marketability and take those skills into their futures, she says.

Because she is a minor, Flynn's mother also signed. Minnesota high school league policy allows student-athletes to be paid as long as it's not for athletic performance or for recruiting.

There are restrictions, however. A high school student cannot endorse alcohol, for example. Advisors are allowed and encouraged to help kids avoid pitfalls that might jeopardize eligibility.